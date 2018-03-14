× Flu Deaths In Arkansas Rise By 13, Approach 200 For Season

LITTLE ROCK (AP) — The record number of deaths due to the flu in Arkansas rose by 13 last week and is now near 200 for the current season.

The state Department of Health reports 197 people have died as a result of the illness, the most since the department began tracking the deaths in 2000.

The previous record of 110 deaths was recorded during the 2014-15 season.

The health department says 828 people have been hospitalized with influenza during the season.