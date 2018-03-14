× Body Found Near Goshen Could Be Missing Person

GOSHEN (KFSM) — A body found Wednesday (March 14) afternoon appears to match a missing man who allegedly jumped into a creek after running from deputies last month, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

A man fishing north of Twin Bridges found the body about 2:30 p.m., said Kelly Cantrell, spokeswoman for the sheriff’ office.

She cautioned that officials haven’t been able to positively identify the body.

Since Feb. 28, officials have been searching for James Valles, 35, who allegedly jumped into Richland Creek by West Bowen Boulevard after running from a deputy.

Cantrell said the deputy chased two people, but lost one of them before going back under the bridge. The deputy found Valles back at the bridge, where he pursued him and eventually deployed a Taser, Cantrell said.

The deputy said Valles broke away from the taser and jumped in the water about 60 yards down stream. Cantrell said the deputy last saw Valles swimming in the middle of the creek with his head above water.

Officials aren’t sure if he got out of the creek, but search and rescue crews didn’t initially find anyone in the water, Cantrell said. Deputies also searched the woods nearby and didn’t find anyone.

Cantrell added that crews did find an area where it appeared someone may have climbed out of the creek bank.

Deputies searched the water again once the water lowered, using boats and sonar equipment, but were unable to find Valles, Cantrell said.