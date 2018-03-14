Segment Sponsored by: Breeden
Mrs. Kiersten Yount – 2nd Grade – Central Park Elementary – Bentonville
Barford Pours In 27 As Arkansas Moves Into SEC Semis
Oklahoma Teachers Prepare For Possible Shutdown At Schools
Renowned Physicist Stephen Hawking Dead At 76
Ketamine Gaining Popularity As A Treatment For The Severely Depressed
Oklahoma Teachers Consider Strike Over Pay And Education Funding
Sonic Blends Beef And Mushrooms For More Eco-Friendly Burger
Alexa’s Unprompted Fits Of Creepy Laughter Have Users Freaked Out; Amazon ‘Working To Fix It’
Clay Reeves Aims For Eighth State Championship
Ozark Woman Wins On ‘Price Is Right’
Waffle House Waitress Gets $16K Scholarship After Act Of Kindness Goes Viral
Butler Previews Matchup With Arkansas
Here’s The First Look Inside The U.S. Marshals Museum
Washington Co. Sheriff Named To Governor’s School Safety Commission