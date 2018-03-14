× Muldrow Student Taken Into Custody After Police Find Weapon In Car

MULDROW (KFSM) — A Muldrow student was taken into custody Wednesday (March 14) when campus police found a weapon in their car, superintendent Ron Flanagan said.

Flanagan said the incident happened at about 8 a.m. before most students arrived on campus.

A tip was given to campus police and they acted in an appropriate manor, Flanagan said.

The name of the student or the type of weapon found has not been released at this time.

