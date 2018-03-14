National Doctor Shortage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you thought wait times for doctors are bad now, they're about to get a lot worse.

A new study shows it can take 29 days on average for a new patient to see a family medicine physician; that's compared to 19½ in 2014.

To remedy this problem, many practices are now taking a team approach to healthcare; that means having various healthcare professionals on staff beyond just doctors including nurse practitioners and physician’s assistants.

These other staff members may not have as much training, but in most cases, it's ok to get checked out other medical professionals for routine matters.