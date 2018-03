Please enable Javascript to watch this video

5NEWS Sports Director Bobby Swofford (@5NEWSBobby) is in the Motor City and sets the scene in front of the Detroit River and right across from Canada.

Bobby gives you a geography lesson, weather update, hockey history note and a look inside the matchup between Arkansas and Butler.

The Razorbacks and Bulldogs tip off at 2:10 p.m. on Friday at Little Caesars Arena, with the game televised on TruTV.