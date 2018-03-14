× Oklahoma Senate Passes Bill In Favor Of Teachers

OKLAHOMA (KFSM) — The senate has passed a bill giving teachers a 12.7 percent pay increase.

If the bill is approved, teachers will be paid an additional $5,000 annually. If approved, state employees will also get a pay increase of $2,500 annually.

The vote was 35-11.

The bill was not supported by house Democrats or Oklahoma Education Association.

Teachers said they would walkout as educators if they didn’t receive pay increases. Many school administrators supported the teachers’ plans.