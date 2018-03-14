River Valley Students Walk Out Of School To Honor Parkland Shooting Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVER VALLEY (KFSM) -- About 150 students at Northside High School in Fort Smith walked out of school Wednesday (March 14).

The walkout lasted 17 minutes to honor the 17 people killed in the Parkland school shooting.

"I think this is amazing being part of Northside. It's an amazing honor to do something participating in this kind of activity for Parkland High School and hopefully Parkland gets to see this," student Sidney Whitlow-Cook said.

Many of the students participating in the walkout told 5NEWS they are demanding stricter gun laws.

"I decided to come out today with my classmates because it is a big deal and even though it didn't happen here, it still happened and it shouldn't of and it matters that even states away, we show them they're important and we do think about them and we do have an opinion on it and we will make a stand," student Lexy Skelton said.

Fort Smith school administrators gave students the opportunity to participate in the demonstration. Teachers have also been helping any student who is 18 to register to vote if they haven't already.

Southside and Van Buren students also participated in National School Walkout Day.