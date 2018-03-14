Walmart Semi Blocking Northbound I-49 Lane Near Greenland

Greenland (KFSM) — An accident involving a Walmart semi truck has closed down the northbound lane of Interstate 49 as well as exit 58 near the Greenland overpass Wednesday (March 14) morning.

Arkansas State Police say the truck was southbound when it ran off the road, crossed the median and stopped after hitting a guardrail in the northbound lanes.

The truck driver wasn’t injured and no other cars were involved in the accident. Police are still investigating.

5NEWS reporters are on the scene working to gather more information.

Stay with 5NEWS as we follow this developing story.