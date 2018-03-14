× Springdale Man Sentenced For Meth Possession

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was sentenced Wednesday (March 14) to nearly six years in prison for planning to distribute methamphetamine in Northwest Arkansas.

John Mullens, 38, pleaded guilty in December 2017 in U.S. District Court to one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth.

Mullens was also fined $2,500, and his prison sentence will be followed by four years of supervised release, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

The 4th Judicial Drug Task force was investigating Mullens in August 2017. Agents later searched his home and found 11 bags of roughly 130 grams of meth, digital scales, a meth pipe and more baggies, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

The 4th Judicial Task Force consists of investigators from police agencies in Fayetteville, Springdale, Prairie Grove, Lincoln, Farmington, West Fork, Greenland, Johnson, Tontitown, Elkins and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Chaired by Fayetteville Police Chief Greg Tabor, the task force provides initial and follow-up investigation work concerning drug related crimes.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Driver prosecuted the case for the United States.