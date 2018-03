× WATCH: Dress In Layers Today; Cold Morning, Warmer Afternoon

It’s just about as cold this morning as yesterday with most of the area at, or well below freezing. Highs today will run several degrees warmer than yesterday with widespread highs in the 60s. Even warmer weather is on the way Thursday with shower and storms possible by early Friday.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley: