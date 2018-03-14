WATCH: Local Students Participate In National School Walkout Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Local students are taking part in National School Walkout Day to honor the 17 people killed in the Parkland school shooting.

Students across America walked out of classrooms at 10 a.m. Wednesday (March 14). Several schools participated in our area including Bentonville High School, Fayetteville High School, Northside High School, Rogers High School and Van Buren High School.

The Bentonville School Board voted Monday (March 12) to follow district policy, which means any student participating in the walkout will be given an absent and assigned detention.