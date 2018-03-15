× Arkansas Governor Calls For Cut In Agencies Reporting To Him

LITTLE ROCK (AP) — Arkansas’ governor is calling for a reorganization of state government and says he wants to cut the number of agencies reporting directly to him by more than half.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday he wants to call for the changes at the Legislature’s session next year and has asked an advisory board to solicit ideas.

Hutchinson, who is running for re-election this year said there are currently 42 cabinet-level agencies reporting to the governor.

Hutchinson said he doesn’t anticipate any layoffs from the effort. He also said that more than 200 boards and commissions will also be reviewed as part of the reorganization effort.