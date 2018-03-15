Child Uninsured Rate Falls To Record 4.1% In Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The Arkansas children’s uninsured rate fell to 4.1% last year thanks in part to Arkansas’ version of the Affordable Care Act.
Marquita Little, health policy director with Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, told Talk Business & Politics Arkansas gets a “B” for efforts to improve access to health insurance among children.
Little said 2017 was a milestone year, although the Finish Line report made available Wednesday (March 14) includes data through 2016.
After two decades of pushing for immigrant children coverage, the state legislature approved the eligibility of Marshallese children for ARKids First and eliminated the five-year waiting period for legal status immigrants to apply for coverage, Little said of the milestones.
“It will be interesting to see what happens to the overall number this year with these two changes in policy,” Little said.
