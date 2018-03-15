× Child Uninsured Rate Falls To Record 4.1% In Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The Arkansas children’s uninsured rate fell to 4.1% last year thanks in part to Arkansas’ version of the Affordable Care Act.

Marquita Little, health policy director with Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, told Talk Business & Politics Arkansas gets a “B” for efforts to improve access to health insurance among children.