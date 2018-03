× Crews Dispatched To Spreading House Fire In Greenwood

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — UPDATE: The fire was contained at about 4:15 p.m.

First responders are at the scene of a house fire.

The fire is on the 1300 block of Grand Oak Drive in Greenwood, according to Greenwood police.

Grand View Drive is blocked off at this time, police said.

Police said it is one house, but the fire is spreading.

This is a developing story.