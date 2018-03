× HOG CENTRAL: Arkansas Takes To The Practice Floor

DETROIT, MI (KFSM) – Unlike last week at the SEC Tournament, Arkansas didn’t have to wait all day to take the court.

The Razorbacks held their open shoot around inside Little Caesar’s Arena just more than 24 hours before they take the court against Butler in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Arkansas' opening opponent was the first team on the court on Thursday and you can find a look at their open practice here.