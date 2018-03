C.J. Jones

Darious Hall

Arlando Cook

Daryl Macon

Trey Thompson

DETROIT, MI (KFSM)- The Arkansas basketball players are in the Motor City and held their first practice at Little Caesars Arena before facing Butler tomorrow. The Razorbacks talked to 5NEWS Sports Director Bobby Swofford prior to their first practice in Detroit.