HOG CENTRAL: Work Day Approaching For Hogs, Butler

DETROIT, MI (KFSM) – Thursday marks the first official work day inside Little Caesars Arena and Arkansas will be the third team to take the floor.

The Razorbacks will meet with the media just after 12:30 pm EDT then have an open practice immediately afterward. First round opponent Butler will be the first team on the court here on Thursday and will be followed by Purdue, a team that either Arkansas or Butler will likely face in the second round.