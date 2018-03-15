Looking Like Spring Out There. Send Us Your Pictures!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures reached the 70s on Thursday, and will most likely do so once again on Friday. It's feeling more like Spring and is beginning to look more like Spring.

Bradford Pear Tree Facts

Native to China and Vietnam

Poor tree structure makes them vulnerable to falling and breaking limbs during storms

Some folks say they have a bad smell while budding

Lifespan of only 15 to 25 years

-Matt