Looking Like Spring Out There. Send Us Your Pictures!

Temperatures reached the 70s on Thursday, and will most likely do so once again on Friday. It's feeling more like Spring and is beginning to look more like Spring.
Have you noticed all the Bradford Pear Trees budding in the area?! Send us your pictures of spring on our 5NEWS App! We may share them on TV or Social Media!
Bradford Pear Tree Facts
- Native to China and Vietnam
- Poor tree structure makes them vulnerable to falling and breaking limbs during storms
- Some folks say they have a bad smell while budding
- Lifespan of only 15 to 25 years
-Matt