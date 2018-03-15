× Oklahoma Man Sentenced For Beating Girlfriend’s Dog

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — An Oklahoma man received a 12-month suspended sentence Wednesday (March 14) for beating his girlfriend’s dog last summer and leaving the animal under her bed.

Mason Pitts, 24, of Ponca City, Okla., pleaded down to a misdemeanor in Washington County Circuit Court after initially facing a felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty.

Pitts was also ordered to pay $4,300 in restitution.

Fayetteville police arrested Pitts on May 10 after his girlfriend said she came home to find her Corgi suffering from a collapsed lung and a fractured femur, according to an arrest affidavit.

A vet who examined the dog first thought it had been hit by a car, telling police the animal suffered multiple blows.

Pitts, who was alone all day with the dog, told his girlfriend the dog tried to bite him and he kicked it out of anger.

Pitts said he lost his temper, adding that he “really hates that dog,” according to the affidavit.

Pitts left after kicking the dog and said he didn’t think much about it, according to the affidavit.