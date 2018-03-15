× Pair Pleads Not Guilty In Lincoln Machete Attack

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Two men accused of wounding a Lincoln man have pleaded not guilty to attacking him with machetes in January.

Donald Stringfield, 29, and Jason McCoubrey, 24, each face one count of first-degree battery — a Class B felony.

The victim told Lincoln police that Stringfield and McCoubrey came to his girlfriend’s home Jan. 18 with machetes and threatened to kill him, according to a preliminary arrest report.

The man said Stringfield and McCoubrey chased him through the house, where they eventually cornered and attacked him. He managed to escape to a neighbor’s house and call police.

Police noted the victim had a two-inch gash on his head down to his skull, lacerations on his back and face, and that his face was swollen in knots, according to the report.

The man is recovering from his wounds.

McCoubrey is free on a $5,000 bond, while Stringfield was being held Thursday (March 15) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

Their trial is set for April 23 in Washington County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class B felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.