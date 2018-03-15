× U.S. Military Aircraft Crashes With U.S. Service Members On Board, Military Says

Rescue teams are responding to a U.S. military aircraft crash in western Iraq, the U.S. Central Command said in a statement Thursday. There were U.S. personnel on board but it’s unclear how many there were on board.

The U.S.-led coalition battling insurgents from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria(ISIS) have an outpost in Qaim, which is located near the Syrian border. The anti-ISIS campaign accelerated through much of last year, as coalition and Iraqi forces battled to take back a string of cities and towns.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over ISIS in Mosul in July. In the following months Iraqi forces retook a handful of other ISIS-held towns including Tal Afar in August, Hawija in September and Qaim in October. In November, Iraqi forces retook the last Iraqi town held by ISIS — Rawah, near the border with Syria.

The U.S.-led coalition has continued to work with Iraq and Syrian Democratic Forces to shore up the border region to make sure that foreign fighters and insurgents can’t move freely across the region.