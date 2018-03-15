× Washington Co. Deputy Wounded In 2016 Promoted To Captain

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A sheriff’s deputy wounded in the line of duty has been promoted to the rank of captain thanks to his integrity and leadership abilities.

Tion Augustine, formerly a lieutenant with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, said he’s “excited to embark on this new journey.”

“With Ti’s experience and willingness to lead from the front, I know he is going to continue to do great things for this agency and our community in his new role as captain,” said Sheriff Tim Helder, who also praised Augustine for his “integrity and intelligence.”

Augustine was shot two years ago Thursday (March 15) while responding to East Bob Lawrence Road, where a woman said her son was suicidal and armed with a shotgun.

Deputies were at the home when they heard several gunshots coming from the woods nearby. As they went to investigate, Augustine was hit in the leg by another round of gunfire, which shattered bones near his hip.

Deputies pulled Augustine to cover and an ambulance took him to a hospital.

Raymond Plumlee was arrested a short time later and charged with three counts of attempted capital murder.

Augustine spent roughly five months recovering from his injury, but said he didn’t “harbor any bad feelings” about the shooting. He even carried around a bullet similar to one that struck him as a reminder.

Plumlee, 26, underwent several mental health exams and was found to suffer from schizophrenia. Plumlee’s father later told reporters he was grateful police didn’t shoot his son, who has suffered from the disease since he was 15.

Augustine said he hoped Plumlee was getting the “help that he needs” while awaiting trial.

Plumlee’s next hearing is set for April 2 in Washington County Circuit Court.