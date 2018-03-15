× WATCH: Warm And Windy Today, Rain Possible Friday Morning

Much warmer weather is on the way this afternoon with highs soaring into the 70s with gusty south winds. I expect a lot of sunshine today before clouds increase later tonight. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible early Friday morning but the better chance of rain looks to be to our east. The better chance of severe storms will also be east of our area.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley:

Severe weather threat for Friday: