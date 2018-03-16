× Arkansas Powers Past Kentucky In SEC Opener

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- Arkansas opened league play on the right foot with a 9-4 victory against No. 4 Kentucky Friday at Baum Stadium.

The Razorbacks (14-4, 1-0) started with a bang against the reigning SEC Pitcher of the Year Sean Hjelle. In the first inning Eric Cole launched a solo home run to the Hog Pen and Dominic Fletcher followed with an RBI double down the right field line to give Arkansas an early 2-0 lead. The Hogs tacked on another run courtesy of Jordan McFarland who hit an RBI single to plate Fletcher.

Blaine Knight survived for only 4 2/3 innings. He gave up six hits, but just two runs. His day was done after loading the bases with two outs in the fifth.

Arkansas tacked on two for insurance in the bottom of the fifth. Grant Koch hit a two-run home run to provide the margin then he popped another, a solo shot, in the seventh, to make it a five-run game.