Body Found In Goshen Identified As Missing Man

GOSHEN (KFSM) — A body found Wednesday (March 14) in Richland Creek has been identified as James Valles, who has been missing since February, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Valles was identified by a family member and his body has been sent to the State Crime Lab, said Kelly Cantrell, sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

Valles allegedly jumped into Richland Creek by West Bowen Boulevard after running from a deputy on Feb. 28.

Cantrell said the deputy chased two people, but lost one of them before going back under the bridge. The deputy found Valles back at the bridge, where he pursued him and eventually deployed a Taser, Cantrell said.

The deputy said Valles broke away from the Taser and jumped in the water about 60 yards down stream. Cantrell said the deputy last saw Valles swimming in the middle of the creek with his head above water.

A man fishing about a mile north of Twin Bridges found Valles body on Wednesday.