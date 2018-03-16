× Child Injured After Being Hit By Benton Co. Deputy’s Vehicle

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A child was taken to the hospital Friday (March 16) morning after he was struck by a Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputy near Northeast Second Street and Northeast I Street in Bentonville, according to a news release.

Bentonville police said the boy ran into the street about 7:57 a.m. and was struck by the deputy’s vehicle after he turned onto Northeast Second Street from J Street.

Police said the child was conscious when he was taken to Northwest Medical Center, but his condition is unknown.

Police didn’t release the deputy’s name and said the investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office declined to comment on specifics about the incident, citing the ongoing investigation, but did say they hope the boy is doing well.

