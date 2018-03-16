× HOG CENTRAL: Poor Shooting Dooms Arkansas In NCAA Opening Round

DETROIT, MI (KFSM)- Arkansas couldn’t overcome a slow start in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, falling to 10-seeded Butler 79-62 inside Little Caesar’s Arena.

The Razorbacks conclude the season 23-12 overall. Butler( 21-13) advances to the second round against two-seeded Purdue. Arkansas shot just 36-percent from the floor (20-56), and only made four out of their 18 attempts for the three-range.

Butler senior forward Kelan Martin had a great day for the Bulldogs. He scored 27 points on the day and pulled down nine rebounds. Kamar Baldwin finsihed with 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field.

Arkansas started off sluggish, as they allowed Butler to obtain a 21-2 lead with under 14 minutes left until halftime. Arkansas was just shooting 1-of-11 from the field at that point. The Hogs mounted a comeback in the first half, even take their first lead of the game at the 3:50 mark, but the Butler quickly took back the lead that they never relinquished.

The Butler Bulldogs will move on to face Purdue Sunday. The Boilmakers defeated CSU Fullerton earlier Friday.