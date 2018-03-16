Local Park Vandalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAVETTE (KFSM) -- Residents in Gravette are speaking out in frustration after police posted a photo of a new sidewalk that was vandalized at Pop Allum Park.

Police are estimating damage to be at least $1,500.

Residents said they're upset about the vandalism.

Gravette mother, Tasha Thomas, said, "It's been exciting watching the new construction, but this isn't the first time she's heard of kids vandalizing new parts of the park. Last year you know we had our skate park just built and a bunch of kids just graffiti'd all of it and they had to shut it down and redo. It’s just heartbreaking because it’s a really small town."

The town received a bond toward town renovations during 2017.

Although the contract of the project has agreed to repair the sidewalk free of charge, tax payers would be responsible for repairs.

To curtail this from happening again, project leaders are creating extra barriers around the construction zone.