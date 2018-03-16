Metabolic Research Center – Daren Bobb’s Healthy Lifestyle Change – Phase 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Welcome to the Metabolic Research Center we are here with Daren Bobb he is going to start his weight loss journey with us,” said Sarah. “How are you feeling about this?”

“I think this is going to be a great challenge, my goal is 30 pounds I want to be down to where I was at my wedding, so I can look at feel good for my daughter’s wedding, so I’m looking forward to getting there,” said Daren Bobb. “How are you going to help me do this?”

“I can help you and we are off to a good start already,” said Sarah.

“Which way to the gun show,” asked Bobb. “It’s just eating the right stuff at the right time.”

“We are going to give you the support you need by coming in here and meeting with us weekly you are going to get the education, support, the menu plan, so we are going to keep you going on this journey,” said Sarah.

“So, you are going to be kicking my butt the whole time, asked Bobb?

“Not the whole time just some, we are going to transition you into the next phase of the program where you are going to continue to loss anywhere from two to five pounds a week, said Sarah. “How does that sound?”

“That sounds fantastic,” said Bobb.

Segment Sponsored By: Metabolic Research Center