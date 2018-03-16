× Miss Arkansas Who Was Legally Blind, Now Has Better Than Perfect Vision

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Legally blind, Miss Arkansas USA has struggled to see her entire life, but thanks to an eye procedure she can see clearly for the first time in her life.

“They told me I could sit up and possibly be able to see clearly without my contacts or glasses, but I couldn`t really wrap my mind around that,” Lauren Weaver said.

On March 8, Miss Arkansas USA Lauren Weaver got Lasik. She said she can see even better than she hoped.

“I was legally blind before and I just found out today that my vision is better than 20/20, it`s 20/15, so I can see better than perfect. I feel like it`s kind of a superpower now,” she said.

Weaver began wearing glasses when she was just 6-years-old and now she will get compete for Miss USA with perfect sight.

She said her mom was the first person she saw when she got up from having the procedure.

“She also has vision like mine and just seeing someone I love so much for the first time just completely clear, it was wonderful and so I was fluttered with emotions in the moment and I still am a week later,” she said.

Dr. Steven Vold from Vold vision in Fayetteville performed surgery.

He said for patients like Weaver, it`s often a brand new world when they get off the table.

“Even though we`ve done this thousands and thousands of time it never gets old and honestly it`s the best part of my job, getting to make people`s lives better and really transforming their entire quality of life,” Vold said.

Lauren Weaver will be representing Arkansas in the Miss USA pageant this spring. The pageant date will be announced this weekend.