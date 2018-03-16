Sallisaw Students Have Peaceful Protest And Discuss Gun Reform

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALLISAW (KFSM) -- This week students across the nation made headlines as they walked out of schools.

In an extension of that movement Sallisaw High School students had their own protest, Friday (Mar.16) before school.

"We're calling it 'Protest For Peace' as opposed to a 'Walk Out'. We decided to gather outside of our school at 7:30 a.m. this morning and we talked about what kind of changes we wanted to see in terms of common sense gun reform," Sallisaw High School Junior Brenna Sawney said.

Sallisaw Senior James Limbaugh said it's important for lawmakers to hear from a younger generation about common sense gun reform.

"Through the means of raising the minimum age of buying a gun, stricter background checks or banning bump stocks, that's the kind of change we want to see our legislators take part in. If they want to find different avenues, we are fighting for change... whatever change necessary those legislators just need to find the way they think is going to be most effective for us in keeping students safe,"Limbaugh explained.

Students who gathered for the Peaceful Protest outside of the high school said they are relying on each other for support and the support of teachers and school leaders.

"Our administration and our school is always thinking about our safety, constantly. They've been very understanding of what we are trying to do. They can't really back it but they definitely support our right to assemble and our right to change," Sallisaw Senior Olivia Coulter said.

The students also honored the 17 lives lost in the Florida shooting by reading off their names and releasing a balloon for each.