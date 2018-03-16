× Ski-Lift Failure In Georgia Sends People Flying Into The Air

GEORGIA — Nearly a dozen people were injured after a ski lift in Georgia malfunctioned.

Dramatic video shows a ski lift at Gudauri resort going rapidly in reverse flinging riders off and crashing chairs into one another.

Authorities said at least 10 people were injured.

One skier told CNN, “We had to jump from it, because at the bottom (of the ride) it was total trash and no chance to stay safe.”

The government-owned Mountain Resorts Development Company said they will pay for treatment.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia are investigating the matter.