St. Patrick’s Day Events Happening In Our Area This Weekend

St. Patrick's Day is tomorrow. Don't forget to wear green.

In honor of the holiday, may cities across our area will celebrate the feast of the saint.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade will be rolling through Garrison Avenue tomorrow (March 17). It's the first year Core Brewing Company is hosting the annual celebration.

The parade will happen tomorrow at 4 p.m. in Fort Smith between Seventh and 12th Streets. The vicinity around that area will be blocked off during the parade.

Several people are planned to walk and there's also some floats that are signed up to be in this year's parade.

The annual pub crawl in downtown Fort Smith is also happening. It will happen from 6-11:30 p.m.

"This year St. Patty's Day is falling on a Saturday and it's also the same day as pub crawl, and most people don't work on Sundays... so it's just a good day for everybody to go out and have a good time, and get outside and do something. It's warming up," Tyler Armstrong with Core Brewing said.

Bentonville is hosting a big bash at The Forge beginning at 11 a.m.

In Fayetteville, a gumbo cook-off is happening at noon at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Also, the annual pub crawl will begin at 5 p.m. on Dickson Street.