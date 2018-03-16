Students Help Design New Logo For Fort Smith Police Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Students from Northside High School helped design a new logo for the Fort Smith Police Department and it is now being added to police motorcycles and other agency products.

"Last year, we had a competition between the students at Northside and Southside," Cpl. Anthony Rice with Fort Smith Police said. "These two students won the competition."

Jeanette Osorio and Diego Galvin created their own logos separately.

"It took me about three weeks or four weeks to start on it and chaining some details on it and finally I decided I wanted to do that one," Osorio said.

Their designs were combined into this logo that features the acronym, S.H.I.E.L.D., which stands for service, honor, integrity, education, legacy and dedication.

"I`m excited, nervous," Osorio said. "I'mn all kinds of emotions, but I`m glad I got to meet him and be part of this. It`s exciting."

You may have seen the logo before as S.H.I.E.L.D. is also the name of the department's basketball team.

The logo has been placed on Fort Smith PD motorcycles first and will be used for many years to come.

"This logo that Jeanette and Diego made is more than just a logo, it`s a brand here at the Fort Smith Police Department now," Cpl. Rice said. "It shows that we`re all about community oriented policing and making deposits into the community bank on a daily basis."

The next step of the re-branding project is to put the logos on patrol vehicles.

Jeanette and Diego were presented with certificates from Police Chief, Nathaniel Clark for their work.

The logo will be featured on press releases from the department and officers said employees are already wearing shirts with the new design around the department offices.