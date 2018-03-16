Vandergriff Teachers Work On Roof After $13,000 Is Raised

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Students in our area go beyond the books to raise thousands of dollars for the American Heart Association.

Those affiliated with Vandergriff Elementary School raised more than $13,000 for the ground through the 'Jump Rope For Heart' program.

This encourages kids to improve their own health while helping children with heart-related issues.

A second-grader at Vandergriff was born with a heart condition. His parents were at the event Friday (March 16), and said they hope more schools get involved with the program.

Casey Roark's son has a heart condition. She is encouraging others to get involved with the program and said they make it fun for the students and encourage them to get involved.

Teachers worked from the roof Friday (March 16) because the students raised the money.