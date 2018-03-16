× WATCH: Showers Early, Then Turning Sunny And Warmer Today

After an early morning round of showers our skies will clear throughout the day. Afternoon highs will once again be warmer than normal and even warmer than what we saw Thursday. Dry and warm weather will continue into Saturday.

Our next chance of rain and storms will come Sunday. A few stronger storms will be possible Sunday.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley

Severe weather forecast for Sunday