After a quiet week, shower and storm chances return Sunday. It looks like there may be two rounds:

-SUNDAY MORNING: Light scattered showers

-SUNDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING: Showers and storms... There will be a slight chance for some severe hail and isolated gusty winds. The River Valley has the greatest threat for some active weather.

Temperature-wise, above-average warmth will last through Monday.

-Matt