Woman Accused In Samurai Sword Attack Tells 911: "I Just Stabbed My Boyfriend"

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend with a Samurai sword, severely injuring him, is heard on a frantic 911 call recently obtained by CBS affiliate KOIN.

Emily Javier, of Portland, is being held on a charge of first-degree attempted murder in the March 3 stabbing. Her 29-year-old boyfriend Alex Lovell was found inside their home wounded and bleeding after she called dispatchers.

“I just stabbed my boyfriend,” she is heard saying in the call. “I stabbed him. He’s dead. I think he’s dead.”

When asked where she stabbed the man, she said, “everywhere.”

Police have said they believe the motive for the attack was “jealousy.”

Lovell was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but is recovering and has since been released. Speaking with KOIN, he said he suffered 26 wounds and doctors had to reattach three of his fingers.

Lovell told KOIN he and Javier had been dating for two years before the attack, and said they often argued over her jealousy. Javier believed Lovell was cheating on her and using Tinder, but according to Lovell, he wasn’t.

“I tried to explain that just because someone likes your photo or follows you on Twitter doesn’t mean you’re sleeping with them,” Lovell said.

During her first court appearance, Javier pleaded not guilty. She is due back in court May 7.

