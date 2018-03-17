Fayetteville’s Tri Cycle Farms Hosts A Seed Exchange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- With spring officially a few days away, Tri Cycle Farms in Fayetteville kicks off the season with a seed exchange.

On Saturday (Mar. 17) the non-profit invited gardeners to join them at Trinity United Methodist Church to swap seeds.

The event featured a round table discussion from expert gardeners and a tour of Tri Cycle Farms.

Organizers said the seed exchange is more than just education -- the gardeners are also providing service to those in need.

About Tri Cycle Farms and their mission and vision:

According to their web page, Tri Cycle Farms' mission is to grow community through soil as we steward food awareness, education, and empowerment. We envision a world with food security, sovereignty, and sustainability for all. The seed to Tri Cycle Farms was planted when two food insecure and underemployed friends decided to grow a garden. After speaking to 100 people, to better understand their personal experience with food insecurity, they began to uncover some startling statistics of a city and county with the third highest rates of food insecurity in the state of Arkansas.