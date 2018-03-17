In Fort Smith There’s Food That’s Truckin’ Delicious

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A food truck that you have probably seen around Fort Smith was just voted "The Best in Fort Smith" by Arkansas Times readers.

Fort Smith-based Truckin' Delicious won the best food award and the owners of the mobile cafe said they're honored to be known as "Best Street Food" in the area.

The owner, Tasha Taylor said she's always loved cooking and started Truckin' Delicious after she noticed a lack of food trucks in the area.

Now that the votes are in, "the food has become quite popular," said Taylor.