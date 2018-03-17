× Magnum Moon Stays Undefeated, Wins Rebel Stakes

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM)- Magnum Moon is now in the Kentucky Derby picture after winning the Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park and picking up 50 Derby points.

Magnum Moon stays undefeated with 3 1/2 length win over Solomini in Rebel Stakes (G2). The colt has earned a preliminary Beyer Speed Figure of 97 for his win in the Grade 2, $900,000 Rebel on Saturday at Oaklawn. It is a career-high number for the horse, who won his maiden with a Beyer of 95.

The victory earns the colt his first 50 points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, Magnum Moon is undefeated in three starts and he was making his stakes debut in the Rebel. The Colt is ridden by Luis Saez and Todd Pletcher trains the horse. Magnum Moon is campaigned by Robert and Lawana Low, who also owned Steppenwolfer, the third-place finisher in the 2006 Kentucky Derby.for Robert and Lawana Low.

“It was magnificent,” Saez said. “That horse is a pretty good horse. He proved today that he can really run and I don’t know. Let’s see, hopefully everything will be going good for the Arkansas Derby.”