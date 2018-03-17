NCAA Tournament: Day 3 Hog Central Coverage From Detroit

March 17, 2018

The Razorbacks basketball season came to a close Friday, after they fell to Butler in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. 5NEWS Sports Director Bobby Swofford was in Little Caesar's arena and recaps the game, and looks ahead at what's next for the Hogs.