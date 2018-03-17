St. Patrick’s Day Festivities Enjoyed By Many

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The 2018 St. Patrick's Day Parade made its way down Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith Saturday (Mar. 17), hosted by Core Brewing Company.

Hundred's of people showed up and this year's parade had several floats.

Parade-goers Jim and Paula Pat-Mills from Fort Smith enjoyed the event. "Seeing everyone so happy ... cause that's what you're supposed to be. Everybody should be happy on St. Patrick's Day, it's the one day of the year no matter what your ethnic background is, everybody is Irish and everybody is happy."

And Garrison Avenue will be packed Saturday night as bars and pubs host live music for the annual Pub Crawl.

Bentonville also celebrated St. Patrick's Day by hosting a bash at the Forge.

In Fayetteville, there was a gumbo cook off at the Washington County Fairgrounds.