Razorbacks Finish Sweep Of No.4 Kentucky With 16-9 Win

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- Arkansas made easy work of No. 4 Kentucky on Saturday at Baum Stadium earning an 16-9 victory and the three-game sweep to open Southeastern Conference play. The Razorbacks plated a total of 39 runs in a three-game sweep over the No.4 ranked Wildcats.

Arkansas 14, Kentucky 2

GAME ONE- Arkansas dominated in the first game of the doubleheader. Arkansas smashed five home runs and pitcher Isaiah Campbell commanded the mound, giving up just three hits over eight innings of work. The Diamond Hogs' offense kept him at ease on the bump, picking up 19 hits, compared to Kentucky's five hits.

Next No. 5 Arkansas will travel to North Carolina to face Charlotte for a two-game series starting Tuesday.