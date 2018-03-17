× Showers And Storms Return Sunday

Here is what you can expect Hour-By-Hour with the active weather moving in for Sunday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The severe threat overall still looks low, but isolated storms could be embedded with the showers as they push into our region.

Here's a look a Futurecast.

SUNDAY 12PM:

SUNDAY 4PM:

MONDAY 6AM:

Our rain timeline shows that a stray shower or two is possible Sunday morning, but the best chance for a shower and or a thunderstorm will be Sunday afternoon/evening, and early Monday morning.

Rainfall totals should definitely be under an inch, and most likely under a half inch for most folks.

-Matt