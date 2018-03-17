Springdale Firefighters Work Fast To Put Out An Apartment Fire

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — On Saturday (Mar. 17), fire crews in Springdale were quick to put out a fire in an apartment before it was able to spread into the neighboring apartments.

The fire started in the evening near Berry Street and E. Huntsville Avenue.

No injuries were reported, but no working smoke detectors were found in the apartment.

“We encourage everyone to have working smoke detectors in their home,” the fire department posted on their Facebook page, “and if you don’t, and you live in Springdale, we will install smoke detectors in your home for free.”