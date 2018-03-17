Van Buren Boys And Girls Club Getting Ready For A Busy Spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) -- Van Buren Boys and Girls Club is revving up and gearing towards a busy Spring.

Will Knapple, the Director of Operations at the Van Buren Boys and Girls Club and board member Brad Martin sit down with 5News Anchor Daren Bobb to talk about what is going on at the club as well as what those can expect to see moving forward.

Right now the club serves over 3,100 meals a month in the after school feeding pogrom to go along with over 1,500 snacks per month. This is helping to relieve hunger for over 235 local children per day.

If you are interested in volunteering with the group they are always looking for help. For information just head over to the Van Buren Boys and Girls Club website.