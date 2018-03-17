× War Eagle Cavern Moonshine History

ROGERS (KFSM) — A new attraction at War Eagle Cavern is mystifying guests this season, but this fun house is based on moonshine history.

The cavern is known for its cave system, but before the caves were visited by tourists, it was a working locale for moonshiners.

The Moonshine Mystery Shack attraction has been open for a week.

Owner Dennis Boyer said about one-third of the visitors have toured the shack, so far.

Boyer said they were inspired to create the attraction and that everything seemed a bit off-balance.

“We figured it was maybe too much moonshine, but we decided we would go ahead and make a mystery shack. Basically it seems to defy the laws of gravity. You come out, you try it, you’ll find out balls roll uphill, water flows uphill,” said Boyer.

War Eagle Cavern is open Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information about the cavern their website is wareaglecavern.com