× Crews Work Early Morning Fire In Benton County

HICKORY CREEK (KFSM)–Multiple agencies worked an early morning fire Sunday (March 18) in Benton County.

It happened just after 2 a.m. at a homeowner’s shop building on private property. The building is located between Hidden Hills Road and Ervin McGarrah Road on State Highway 264.

According to a post on the Hickory Creek Fire Department’s Facebook page, the fire was extinguished quickly, saving the structure and most or the building’s contents. Dispatchers said no one was hurt, and no homes were damaged.

The Lowell Fire Department and Benton County Division of Public Safety also helped get the fire under control.